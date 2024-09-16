Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Diary

In a meticulously compiled diary, global political and economic events are highlighted, spanning from September to November. The schedule includes high-profile meetings and summits, offering insights into the engagements and discussions that will shape international relations and economic policies.

Key events include the 4th Global RE-INVEST Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gujarat, where stakeholders will explore advancements in renewable energy. In Europe, Swedish and Finnish governments will discuss cooperation, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets with European Social Council president Anton Costas in Madrid.

Further, significant engagements such as the EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen's discussions with European Parliament leaders, and the 79th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate in New York will take place. These meetings highlight the dynamic and interconnected nature of global political and economic affairs.

