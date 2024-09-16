Man Arrested for Stalking Incident in Delhi Cantonment Area

A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman and her daughters in the Delhi Cantonment area, police reported on Monday.

The woman stated that on August 23 at 8.30 pm, while walking towards Gopinath market with her family, her daughters were followed by a car for 15 minutes. An alarm was raised both on social media and to the police.

An FIR was registered and a police team analyzed CCTV footage tracking the car over 115 kilometers. The car was registered to the son of a wanted criminal. After a 10-day stakeout at UP-Delhi border, Rajat, 24, was arrested and placed in judicial custody.

