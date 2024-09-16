Left Menu

Israeli Defence Minister Advocates Military Action for Northern Residents' Return

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the necessity of military action to return evacuated residents from northern Israel. During a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, Gallant pointed out that the window for a peaceful agreement is closing, particularly as Hezbollah continues its alignment with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:49 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Advocates Military Action for Northern Residents' Return
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Defence Minister declared on Monday that military action is the only feasible method to return evacuated residents of northern Israel to their homes.

Yoav Gallant made these remarks in a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, as per a statement from his office.

Gallant emphasized that the dwindling possibility of a peaceful agreement is due to Hezbollah's ongoing alignment with Hamas. Hence, military intervention is considered the last viable option to ensure the return of northern communities to their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024