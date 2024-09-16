Israeli Defence Minister Advocates Military Action for Northern Residents' Return
Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the necessity of military action to return evacuated residents from northern Israel. During a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, Gallant pointed out that the window for a peaceful agreement is closing, particularly as Hezbollah continues its alignment with Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:49 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Defence Minister declared on Monday that military action is the only feasible method to return evacuated residents of northern Israel to their homes.
Yoav Gallant made these remarks in a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, as per a statement from his office.
Gallant emphasized that the dwindling possibility of a peaceful agreement is due to Hezbollah's ongoing alignment with Hamas. Hence, military intervention is considered the last viable option to ensure the return of northern communities to their homes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Herzog Urges Global Action Against Hamas Amid Rising Violence
World Leaders Condemn Killing of Israeli Hostages by Hamas, Urge Ceasefire
Hamas' New Hostage Protocols: Escalation Amid Gaza Tensions
Hamas Issues New Instructions Amidst Hostage Crisis
Houthi Attacks Escalate on Oil Tankers in Red Sea Amid Israel-Hamas War Fallout