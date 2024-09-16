Israeli Defence Minister Advocates Military Action for Northern Residents' Return

Israel's Defence Minister declared on Monday that military action is the only feasible method to return evacuated residents of northern Israel to their homes.

Yoav Gallant made these remarks in a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, as per a statement from his office.

Gallant emphasized that the dwindling possibility of a peaceful agreement is due to Hezbollah's ongoing alignment with Hamas. Hence, military intervention is considered the last viable option to ensure the return of northern communities to their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)