Arrests Made Over Palestine Flag-Waving During Eid Processions in Madhya Pradesh

In separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla and Balaghat districts, police have arrested individuals accused of waving Palestine flags during Eid-e-Milad processions. The arrests were made based on complaints that the act could incite disharmony among the community.

In Mandla, a youth named Fardeen was taken into custody for allegedly waving the Palestine flag at Chilman Square during the procession. Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha confirmed the detention and legal actions being initiated accordingly. Mandla Kotwali police in-charge Shafiq Khan stated that the accused had been booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 197 (2).

In Balaghat, another complaint led to a case registered against one Shaquib and unidentified associates for similar actions. The complainant alleged that waving the Palestine flag hurt Indian sentiments and posed a threat to societal harmony. Investigations are also ongoing in Rajgarh, where the police found no evidence to support allegations of pro-Palestine slogans being raised during an Eid-e-Milad procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)