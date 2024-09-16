Delhi Consumer Commission Upholds Verdict Against Hyundai Dealer
The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission upheld a district forum's order, absolving Hyundai Motors India and its customer relation office of any responsibility for an authorized dealer's failure to deliver a car after receiving a booking amount. The authorized dealer was directed to refund the booking deposit and pay litigation costs.
The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a district forum's decision, absolving Hyundai Motors India and its customer relation office of any blame regarding an authorized dealer's failure to deliver a booked car.
The commission, led by Justice Sangita Lal Dhingra and member JP Agarwal, heard an appeal challenging a 2015 district forum ruling. The original order directed Suhrit Hyundai in Mayapuri to refund the Rs 3.32 lakh booking amount, alongside Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.
The commission further clarified that Hyundai Motors India's obligations were limited to warranty-related issues, and no evidence suggested any liability for dealership operations or retail sales failures.
