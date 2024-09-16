Left Menu

Pakistani Man Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Assassination Plot Tied to Soleimani Killing

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting terrorism and murder for hire. He allegedly plotted to assassinate an American politician in retaliation for the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Merchant was detained pending trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:12 IST
In a significant development, Asif Merchant, a Pakistani-national with purported connections to Iran, entered a not guilty plea on Monday in Brooklyn federal court. He faces charges related to an alleged plot to assassinate a U.S. politician in revenge for the killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy ordered Merchant to be detained pending trial, following federal prosecutors' claims that Merchant had traveled to Iran and the United States to orchestrate the plot. Prosecutors also revealed Merchant's intentions to steal documents and organize protests within the United States.

Although no specific targets were named in court papers, nor were any attacks carried out, the case spotlights ongoing international tensions. Merchant was apprehended in Texas on July 15. Iran's UN mission said in August that Merchant's alleged activities contradict Tehran's legal approach to the Soleimani case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

