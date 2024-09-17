West Bengal Faces Flood-Like Situation Amid Heavy Rains and Dam Water Release
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned of a flood situation in West Bengal's seven districts after water was released from Jharkhand's dams without prior information. Several districts are already flooded due to heavy rains. Relief operations are in place, and fishermen have been advised against going to sea.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night highlighted an impending flood-like situation in seven districts of West Bengal, following an unscheduled release of dam water from neighboring Jharkhand.
During a press conference, Banerjee criticized the DVC for releasing water without informing her government. She said she had contacted the Jharkhand CM three times to regulate the water release.
Heavy rains exacerbated the situation, affecting low-lying southern districts. Relief materials are being stocked, with disaster personnel on standby. The weather system is expected to weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours, moving toward Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
