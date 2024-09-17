Left Menu

Judge Rejects Mark Meadows' Bid to Move Charges in Arizona Fake Elector Case

A federal judge has rejected Mark Meadows' attempt to move his charges in Arizona's fake elector case to federal court. Meadows, former chief of staff to Donald Trump, faces charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results. This decision marks his second failed bid to transfer charges.

A federal judge has rebuffed Mark Meadows' latest attempt to transfer his charges from Arizona state court to federal court. This ruling represents the second failure for Meadows, the former chief of staff to ex-President Trump, in his efforts to move his charges out of state jurisdiction.

On Monday, US District Judge John Tuchi stated that Meadows missed the application deadline and did not sufficiently prove the charges were related to his official duties. Consequently, the case will continue in Maricopa County Superior Court, where Meadows faces accusations tied to a scheme aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Trump.

The indictment alleges Meadows worked with Trump campaign members to submit names of fake electors. Prosecutors claim these actions were not part of his official duties at the White House. Despite his not guilty plea, Meadows and fellow defendants are seeking a dismissal of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

