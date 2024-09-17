Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs CBI to Report on R G Kar Medical College Probe

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to submit a status report on the investigation into financial irregularities and the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The court also refused to stop live streaming of proceedings, citing public interest concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to submit a status report on the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This follows the rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month.

The apex court reviewed a report by the central probe agency on the incident but withheld the details to avoid jeopardizing the investigation further. The court emphasized the importance of live-streaming proceedings, citing public interest, despite concerns raised by senior advocate Kapil Sibal regarding threats to female lawyers.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the central agency to provide an update on the financial irregularities at the hospital. The court also challenged West Bengal's policies limiting night shifts for female doctors, urging immediate rectification and better security arrangements for hospital staff.

The bench ordered Wikipedia to remove the name and photo of the victim to maintain her dignity and privacy. The CBI began its investigation on August 14 after the Calcutta High Court transferred the case from Kolkata Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

