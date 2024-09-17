Left Menu

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

French prosecutors are using a groundbreaking 2023 law to pursue tech leaders like Telegram's Pavel Durov. This new legislation criminalizes enabling illegal activities online, making France a pioneer in cybercrime combat. However, its untested status raises concerns about its efficacy and potential backfire.

French prosecutors are leveraging a groundbreaking 2023 law to target tech executives like Telegram's Pavel Durov. This new legislation, unique on the global stage, criminalizes enabling illegal activities on online platforms, positioning France as a leader in the fight against cybercrime.

Despite its pioneering intent, the law's effectiveness remains untested in court. Concerns linger that attempts to prosecute tech bosses could backfire if judges resist penalizing them for crimes committed on their platforms. Durov, currently under formal investigation, staunchly denies any wrongdoing, maintaining that Telegram complies with EU laws.

The law stems from a 2020 interior ministry white paper and provides France with some of the toughest tools for tackling cybercrime. Legal experts and tech industry insiders are now closely watching to see if this aggressive legal approach will yield lasting results.

