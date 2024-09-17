Mali Capital Tensions: Army Thwarts Dawn Insurgent Attack

Mali's capital, Bamako, experienced a rare dawn insurgent attack targeting a gendarmerie training school, the army reported on Tuesday. Gunshots echoed through the city as terrorists attempted to infiltrate the facility in the southeastern district of Faladie.

Residents were urged to avoid the area as mopping-up operations continued. The army successfully pushed back the assailants and assured civilians to resume their daily routines. This attack encompasses part of a broader, ongoing Islamist insurgency that has devastated the Sahel region since 2012.

Hundreds of thousands face displacement and insecurity as jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State press their advances. Despite promises by military juntas to enhance security, recent attacks indicate escalating violence. The conflict has prompted alliances with Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, though gains remain tenuous.

