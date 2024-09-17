Left Menu

Mali Capital Tensions: Army Thwarts Dawn Insurgent Attack

Mali’s capital, Bamako, faced a pre-dawn insurgent attack on a gendarmerie training school. Authorities confirmed they had control of the situation, urging residents to stay clear of sensitive zones. The incident marks a rare intrusion within the city amid ongoing regional unrest fueled by jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:57 IST
Mali Capital Tensions: Army Thwarts Dawn Insurgent Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mali's capital, Bamako, experienced a rare dawn insurgent attack targeting a gendarmerie training school, the army reported on Tuesday. Gunshots echoed through the city as terrorists attempted to infiltrate the facility in the southeastern district of Faladie.

Residents were urged to avoid the area as mopping-up operations continued. The army successfully pushed back the assailants and assured civilians to resume their daily routines. This attack encompasses part of a broader, ongoing Islamist insurgency that has devastated the Sahel region since 2012.

Hundreds of thousands face displacement and insecurity as jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State press their advances. Despite promises by military juntas to enhance security, recent attacks indicate escalating violence. The conflict has prompted alliances with Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, though gains remain tenuous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024