Shin Bet Thwarts Hezbollah's Assassination Plot

Israel's Shin Bet agency foiled a Hezbollah plot to assassinate a former senior defense official. The agency seized an explosive device rigged for remote detonation. This echoes a similar incident from the last year. The ongoing skirmishes have marked the worst escalation of violence in two decades between Israel and Hezbollah.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:50 IST
Israel's domestic security agency, Shin Bet, announced on Tuesday that it had successfully thwarted a plot by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior defense official in the coming days.

The Shin Bet agency's statement revealed that it had seized an explosive device attached to a remote detonation system, engineered to be operated from Lebanon using a mobile phone and camera. The official targeted was not named in the statement.

This attempted attack mirrors a Hezbollah plot that was foiled in Tel Aviv last year. The developments come as Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been engaged in escalating violence across the Lebanese border since October, representing the worst escalation of violence in the region in two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

