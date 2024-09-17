Shin Bet Thwarts Hezbollah's Assassination Plot

Israel's domestic security agency, Shin Bet, announced on Tuesday that it had successfully thwarted a plot by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior defense official in the coming days.

The Shin Bet agency's statement revealed that it had seized an explosive device attached to a remote detonation system, engineered to be operated from Lebanon using a mobile phone and camera. The official targeted was not named in the statement.

This attempted attack mirrors a Hezbollah plot that was foiled in Tel Aviv last year. The developments come as Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been engaged in escalating violence across the Lebanese border since October, representing the worst escalation of violence in the region in two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)