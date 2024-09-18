Gunman Incident at Trump's Golf Course Raises Secret Service Concerns

A gunman was discovered hiding near former President Donald Trump's golf course for 12 hours, prompting scrutiny of the Secret Service's security protocols. This incident comes after beefed-up measures following a prior shooting in July.

Critics question how the gunman remained undetected for so long, while Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. commended the agents' quick response, stating the golf course's layout poses unique challenges.

The agency faces growing calls for additional resources and personnel to handle increasing threats, with politicians like President Biden and Sen. Lindsey Graham advocating for more funding to bolster security.

(With inputs from agencies.)