India-Myanmar Border Fencing: A Solution to Smuggling and Violence?

The Indian government is taking significant steps to curb smuggling and violence by fencing the 1,643 km porous border between India and Myanmar. According to sources, the project will cost approximately Rs 31,000 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 30 km of fencing has already been completed, stressing that this border area is the root cause of the ethnic violence in Manipur. The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the construction of the border fencing and roads along this international border.

Efforts are ongoing, with about 10 km of fencing finished near Moreh and 21 km more underway across various parts of Manipur. The border cuts through Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. Part of the Act East policy, the Central government has also revoked the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime, which permitted cross-border movement without documents.

Security in Manipur is a key focus, with two battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force already deployed and around 200 companies of central police forces stationed across restive states. The state government has initiated mobile shops to deliver essential commodities at fair prices, and added new police canteens to support local communities.

Since the ethnic violence began on May 3 last year, following a tribal solidarity march, over 220 people from the Kuki and Meitei communities and security forces have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

