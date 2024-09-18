Left Menu

Kremlin Cautions Against Wider Conflict After Exploding Pagers Attack

The Kremlin has warned that a recent attack on Hezbollah using exploding pagers could escalate into a wider regional conflict. Thousands of pagers exploded in Lebanon, killing nine and injuring nearly 3,000, with Israel's Mossad allegedly behind the incident. The Kremlin calls for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:20 IST
Kremlin Cautions Against Wider Conflict After Exploding Pagers Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin issued a strong warning on Wednesday, suggesting that an attack on the Lebanese group Hezbollah using exploding pagers could trigger a broader regional conflict. Authorities are calling for a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators.

The incident on Tuesday resulted in the detonation of thousands of pagers across Lebanon, leading to nine fatalities and nearly 3,000 injuries. Among the injured were Hezbollah fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut. Lebanese security sources and Reuters confirmed that Israel's Mossad had planted explosives in 5,000 pagers months before the attack.

"What happened certainly escalates tension. The Middle East is in an explosive state, and such incidents can spiral out of control," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated. Russia's Foreign Ministry described the attack as hybrid warfare and stressed the importance of identifying those behind the explosions to prevent similar occurrences in Russia or elsewhere.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented that the orchestrators seemed intent on sparking a large-scale armed conflict to provoke a major war in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024