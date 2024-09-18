Left Menu

Senior Citizen Duped in Thane Housing Scam

Two individuals in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly tricked a 74-year-old Mumbai resident into investing Rs 1.29 crore in a fraudulent housing project, promising high returns. Despite follow-ups, the senior citizen received no money and faced threats. Khadakpada police are investigating the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:16 IST
housing scam
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Thane district have filed charges against two individuals accused of defrauding a 74-year-old resident of Mumbai out of Rs 1.29 crore. The suspects reportedly enticed the senior citizen with promises of substantial returns on investment.

The alleged victim, who resides in Ghatkopar, claimed to have invested the money between February 2019 and August 2024. According to the filed FIR, Harish Satra and Santosh Pandey from Thane convinced him to invest in a questionable housing project, assuring either four flats or a partnership in the venture, along with an assurance that his investment would double.

Despite persistent follow-ups, the elderly investor did not receive any returns and was even threatened by the accused. Khadakpada police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

