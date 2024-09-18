Senior Citizen Duped in Thane Housing Scam

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Thane district have filed charges against two individuals accused of defrauding a 74-year-old resident of Mumbai out of Rs 1.29 crore. The suspects reportedly enticed the senior citizen with promises of substantial returns on investment.

The alleged victim, who resides in Ghatkopar, claimed to have invested the money between February 2019 and August 2024. According to the filed FIR, Harish Satra and Santosh Pandey from Thane convinced him to invest in a questionable housing project, assuring either four flats or a partnership in the venture, along with an assurance that his investment would double.

Despite persistent follow-ups, the elderly investor did not receive any returns and was even threatened by the accused. Khadakpada police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)