Pager Plot Escalates Hezbollah-Israel Tensions
A Taiwanese pager manufacturer, Gold Apollo, denied producing explosive devices that injured thousands of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon. The devices, reportedly modified by Israel's Mossad, triggered an escalation in conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The attack caused 12 deaths and 3,000 injuries and risks wider regional warfare.
A Taiwanese pager manufacturer, Gold Apollo, refuted claims on Wednesday of producing devices that injured thousands of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon when they exploded, an audacious attack escalating the conflict with Israel.
Israel's Mossad allegedly planted explosives inside these pagers. The blasts resulted in 12 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries. Hezbollah, pledging retaliation, warned Israel of continued support for Hamas in Gaza.
The attack, deemed a significant security breach, risks igniting a broader Middle East conflict involving the U.S. and Iran. Hezbollah remains under pressure for a stronger response as tensions persist on various fronts.
