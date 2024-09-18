Pager Plot Escalates Hezbollah-Israel Tensions

A Taiwanese pager manufacturer, Gold Apollo, refuted claims on Wednesday of producing devices that injured thousands of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon when they exploded, an audacious attack escalating the conflict with Israel.

Israel's Mossad allegedly planted explosives inside these pagers. The blasts resulted in 12 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries. Hezbollah, pledging retaliation, warned Israel of continued support for Hamas in Gaza.

The attack, deemed a significant security breach, risks igniting a broader Middle East conflict involving the U.S. and Iran. Hezbollah remains under pressure for a stronger response as tensions persist on various fronts.

