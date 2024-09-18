Left Menu

Head Constable Stabbed During Ganesh Procession in Bharuch

A head constable was stabbed by a man during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Bharuch district. The constable sustained deep wounds but is out of danger. The assailant, with a criminal past, was arrested on charges of attempting to murder and injuring an on-duty public servant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable was stabbed by a man with a criminal past during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Bharuch district, police reported on Wednesday.

Colleagues of the injured officer, who is now out of danger, rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Mahesh Vasava, was apprehended at the scene in Ankleshwar town and faces charges of attempted murder and assaulting a public servant. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza revealed that the altercation began when Head Constable Lalit Purohit requested Vasava to stop using foul language at the event. Vasava, agitated, attacked Purohit, leaving him with deep arm and abdomen wounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed Vasava had previously attacked a policeman in 2016, resulting in a non-bailable warrant being issued against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

