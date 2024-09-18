Pakistani High Court Halts Verdict in Imran Khan's Corruption Case

The Islamabad High Court has intervened to halt a trial court from delivering its verdict in a high-profile case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The case centers around the Al-Qadir Trust, where allegations of significant financial irregularities have been made against the former first couple, suggesting a loss of over Rs 50 billion to the national treasury.

Lawyers for Khan and Bibi argued that recent amendments to anti-corruption laws nullify the case, prompting the High Court to restrain the accountability court from issuing its final judgment while the trial proceedings continue.

