Pakistani High Court Halts Verdict in Imran Khan's Corruption Case

The Islamabad High Court has temporarily halted a trial court from delivering its verdict in a corruption case against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The case involves allegations of causing a loss of over Rs 50 billion to the national exchequer through the Al-Qadir Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:12 IST
The Islamabad High Court has intervened to halt a trial court from delivering its verdict in a high-profile case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The case centers around the Al-Qadir Trust, where allegations of significant financial irregularities have been made against the former first couple, suggesting a loss of over Rs 50 billion to the national treasury.

Lawyers for Khan and Bibi argued that recent amendments to anti-corruption laws nullify the case, prompting the High Court to restrain the accountability court from issuing its final judgment while the trial proceedings continue.

