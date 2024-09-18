Left Menu

Karnataka Government's Tough Stance on Drug Peddling

The Karnataka government has announced that drug peddling will become a non-bailable offence with a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah detailed plans to establish a Ministerial task force to ensure a zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse, greater awareness, and stronger enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:20 IST
Karnataka Government's Tough Stance on Drug Peddling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has resolved to make drug peddling a non-bailable offence attracting a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday.

In line with this, Siddaramaiah revealed the formation of a Ministerial task force aimed at enforcing the government's 'zero tolerance' policy towards drug abuse. He emphasized that the administration would make all honest efforts to eradicate this 'social menace.'

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister with the attendance of top officials, including the Home Minister, Health Minister, and other key ministers and police department heads. They discussed the alarming drug abuse rates in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, which together account for 72 percent of drug-related cases in the state. Experts highlighted the need for greater awareness and more robust enforcement to tackle this issue.

Responsibilities will be fixed on various police officials, and amendments in laws will be considered if necessary. Siddaramaiah also noted that special courts and strengthened deaddiction and rehabilitation centers are part of the new measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024