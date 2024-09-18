Karnataka Government's Tough Stance on Drug Peddling

The Karnataka government has resolved to make drug peddling a non-bailable offence attracting a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday.

In line with this, Siddaramaiah revealed the formation of a Ministerial task force aimed at enforcing the government's 'zero tolerance' policy towards drug abuse. He emphasized that the administration would make all honest efforts to eradicate this 'social menace.'

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister with the attendance of top officials, including the Home Minister, Health Minister, and other key ministers and police department heads. They discussed the alarming drug abuse rates in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, which together account for 72 percent of drug-related cases in the state. Experts highlighted the need for greater awareness and more robust enforcement to tackle this issue.

Responsibilities will be fixed on various police officials, and amendments in laws will be considered if necessary. Siddaramaiah also noted that special courts and strengthened deaddiction and rehabilitation centers are part of the new measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)