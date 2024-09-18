India Calls for Indus Water Treaty Review Amid Cross-Border Tensions

In a landmark decision, India has issued a formal notice to Pakistan, demanding a review of the 64-year-old Indus Water Treaty, citing 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes in the circumstances, exacerbated by the persistent cross-border terrorism.

The formal notification was issued on August 30 under Article XII(3) of the Indus Water Treaty, according to government sources. The treaty, signed on September 19, 1960, aimed to manage cross-border rivers between the two nations after nine years of negotiations.

Highlighting concerns such as demographic changes, environmental issues, and the urgency to develop clean energy, India views these as compelling reasons to reassess treaty obligations. Additionally, New Delhi has criticized the current dispute resolution mechanisms and called for government-level negotiations to resolve these underlying issues.

