Government Approves 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Amidst Opposition Backlash

The Indian government has pushed forward with its 'one nation, one election' plan by accepting recommendations from a high-level panel. This proposal aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

However, opposition parties have labeled the approach as impractical and merely a political stunt by the ruling BJP. This move has sparked debates across political circles.

The government's decision came after an extensive consensus-building exercise nationwide, aiming for a streamlined electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)