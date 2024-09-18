Left Menu

Government Approves 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Amidst Opposition Backlash

The Indian government has endorsed a high-level panel's 'one nation, one election' recommendation, which proposes holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. Opposition parties have criticized the plan as impractical and a political stunt. The decision follows a comprehensive consensus-building exercise across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has pushed forward with its 'one nation, one election' plan by accepting recommendations from a high-level panel. This proposal aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

However, opposition parties have labeled the approach as impractical and merely a political stunt by the ruling BJP. This move has sparked debates across political circles.

The government's decision came after an extensive consensus-building exercise nationwide, aiming for a streamlined electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

