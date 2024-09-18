UN General Assembly's Bold Resolution Calls for Israel's Withdrawal from Occupied Territories
The UN General Assembly supported a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank within a year. The 124-14 vote reflects international opinion, though the resolution is nonbinding. The move follows a ruling by the International Court of Justice declaring Israel's presence in Palestinian territories unlawful.
The UN General Assembly has strongly backed a nonbinding resolution from Palestine, calling on Israel to end its 'unlawful presence' in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.
The resolution, which passed with a 124-14 vote and 43 abstentions, reflects widespread support despite being nonbinding. Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, criticized the decision as 'shameful,' accusing the General Assembly of siding with Palestinian Authority-backed 'diplomatic terrorism.'
This resolution comes as violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza marks its first anniversary and amid escalating violence in the West Bank. The Palestinians drafted the resolution following a July ruling by the International Court of Justice, which branded Israel's presence in the territories as unlawful. Despite the court's opinion also being nonbinding, its endorsement by the Assembly exemplifies global sentiment towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
