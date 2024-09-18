UN General Assembly's Bold Resolution Calls for Israel's Withdrawal from Occupied Territories

The UN General Assembly has strongly backed a nonbinding resolution from Palestine, calling on Israel to end its 'unlawful presence' in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.

The resolution, which passed with a 124-14 vote and 43 abstentions, reflects widespread support despite being nonbinding. Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, criticized the decision as 'shameful,' accusing the General Assembly of siding with Palestinian Authority-backed 'diplomatic terrorism.'

This resolution comes as violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza marks its first anniversary and amid escalating violence in the West Bank. The Palestinians drafted the resolution following a July ruling by the International Court of Justice, which branded Israel's presence in the territories as unlawful. Despite the court's opinion also being nonbinding, its endorsement by the Assembly exemplifies global sentiment towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

