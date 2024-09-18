Hezbollah Hand-Held Radios Detonations Escalate Tensions with Israel

On Wednesday, Hezbollah's hand-held radios detonated across southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs, further aggravating tensions with Israel. Lebanon's health ministry reported initial casualties of one person killed and over 100 injured, despite earlier reports claiming three deaths.

At least one blast occurred near a funeral for victims of previous explosions caused by Hezbollah's pagers. A Reuters reporter observed Hezbollah members urgently removing batteries from any unexploded walkie-talkies and discarding them in metal barrels.

In reaction to the chaos, Lebanon's Red Cross mobilized 30 ambulance teams. Concurrently, Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israeli artillery positions, escalating fears of broader Middle East conflict. According to sources, the detonation devices were planted by Mossad months before, leading to severe casualties and invoking international demand for investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)