Left Menu

Hezbollah Hand-Held Radios Detonations Escalate Tensions with Israel

Hezbollah's hand-held radios detonated across southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs, intensifying tensions with Israel. The blast's aftermath saw casualties reported by Lebanon's health ministry. Hezbollah's alleged retaliation included rocket attacks on Israeli artillery positions. The devices, purchased months ago, were tampered by Mossad to cause the explosions. International calls for investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:38 IST
Hezbollah Hand-Held Radios Detonations Escalate Tensions with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah's hand-held radios detonated across southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs, further aggravating tensions with Israel. Lebanon's health ministry reported initial casualties of one person killed and over 100 injured, despite earlier reports claiming three deaths.

At least one blast occurred near a funeral for victims of previous explosions caused by Hezbollah's pagers. A Reuters reporter observed Hezbollah members urgently removing batteries from any unexploded walkie-talkies and discarding them in metal barrels.

In reaction to the chaos, Lebanon's Red Cross mobilized 30 ambulance teams. Concurrently, Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israeli artillery positions, escalating fears of broader Middle East conflict. According to sources, the detonation devices were planted by Mossad months before, leading to severe casualties and invoking international demand for investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024