Lebanon in Turmoil: Explosions in Beirut and Beyond

A second wave of explosions in Lebanon, targeting electronic devices, killed at least nine people and wounded 300. The blasts follow earlier pager explosions, causing chaos amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. U.S. and international responses reflect the potential for escalated conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:40 IST
Lebanon in Turmoil: Explosions in Beirut and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Lebanon

In a wave of incidents that has plunged Lebanon into chaos, multiple explosions occurred across Beirut and other parts of the country, reportedly triggered by electronic devices. Hezbollah officials and state media claim walkie-talkies and solar equipment were targeted a day after hundreds of pagers exploded, killing nine and wounding 300, according to the Health Ministry.

Blasts echoed during a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by the previous day's pager explosions, reporters from the Associated Press noted. An AP photographer witnessed damage to a car and a mobile phone shop in Sidon due to device detonations.

The incidents, suspected to be an intricate Israeli attack against Hezbollah, have sparked fears of further escalations. The U.S. continues to assess the implications for cease-fire negotiations in the Israel-Hamas conflict. In light of the violence, Israel has fortified its border with Lebanon, preparing for potential escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

