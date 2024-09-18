Odisha Police Suspends Officers Following Alleged Assault and Molestation Incident
Odisha Police suspended five officers following allegations of assault and “molestation” involving an army officer and his female friend at Bharatpur police station. An investigation by the Crime Branch has been initiated. The incident has sparked protests and political arguments, with demands for a judicial inquiry and exemplary action against the accused officers.
Odisha Police suspended five officers on Wednesday in connection with allegations of assault and molestation involving an army officer and his female friend at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.
According to an order by Director General of Police Y B Khurania, the suspended officers were charged with gross misconduct. The officers include Inspector Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub-inspector Baisalini Panda, women ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda. They had already been transferred on Tuesday following the incident.
The army officer, stationed in West Bengal, and his female friend had approached Bharatpur police station early Sunday to file a road rage complaint. A quarrel ensued, leading to the officer being detained and his friend being allegedly assaulted and molested. The incident has since resulted in a Crime Branch investigation, and the Orissa High Court has granted bail to the female friend. Protests and political controversy have also erupted in response to the incident.
