US-China Rivalry: More Complex Than the Cold War, Warns Deputy Secretary of State

In a statement before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell asserted that the challenges posed by China exceed those faced during the Cold War, largely citing China's support for Russia's defense industry.

Campbell stressed the necessity of bipartisan efforts to accelerate U.S. naval shipbuilding to counter China's multifaceted threats, spanning military and technological arenas.

The Deputy Secretary also indicated that distractions, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have impeded President Joe Biden's focus on the Indo-Pacific. Senior Chinese leaders' support for Moscow, including backing Russia's drone activities in Ukraine, remains a significant concern.

