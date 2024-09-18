Left Menu

US-China Rivalry: More Complex Than the Cold War, Warns Deputy Secretary of State

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has indicated that challenges posed by China surpass those of the Cold War, emphasizing Beijing's support for Russia. He advocates for a bipartisan focus and accelerated U.S. naval production. Distractions like the Ukraine war have hindered efforts to counter China's influence.

In a statement before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell asserted that the challenges posed by China exceed those faced during the Cold War, largely citing China's support for Russia's defense industry.

Campbell stressed the necessity of bipartisan efforts to accelerate U.S. naval shipbuilding to counter China's multifaceted threats, spanning military and technological arenas.

The Deputy Secretary also indicated that distractions, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have impeded President Joe Biden's focus on the Indo-Pacific. Senior Chinese leaders' support for Moscow, including backing Russia's drone activities in Ukraine, remains a significant concern.

