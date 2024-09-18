Left Menu

Israel Vows Safe Return for Northern Border Evacuees Amid Hezbollah Tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reassures that tens of thousands of evacuated residents from Israel's northern border will safely return home. This statement comes amid rising tensions with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon. Netanyahu emphasized security but did not provide further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:38 IST
Israel Vows Safe Return for Northern Border Evacuees Amid Hezbollah Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that tens of thousands of residents who were evacuated from Israel's northern border will be able to return home safely. This announcement comes as tensions with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon continue to escalate.

Netanyahu made this commitment in a brief video statement on Wednesday, asserting, 'I have said it before, we will return to the citizens of the north to their homes in security and that's exactly what we are going to do.'

However, the Prime Minister did not provide any additional details regarding the timeline or measures that will be taken to ensure the safe return of these residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024