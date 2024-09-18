Israel Vows Safe Return for Northern Border Evacuees Amid Hezbollah Tensions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reassures that tens of thousands of evacuated residents from Israel's northern border will safely return home. This statement comes amid rising tensions with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon. Netanyahu emphasized security but did not provide further details.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that tens of thousands of residents who were evacuated from Israel's northern border will be able to return home safely. This announcement comes as tensions with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon continue to escalate.
Netanyahu made this commitment in a brief video statement on Wednesday, asserting, 'I have said it before, we will return to the citizens of the north to their homes in security and that's exactly what we are going to do.'
However, the Prime Minister did not provide any additional details regarding the timeline or measures that will be taken to ensure the safe return of these residents.
