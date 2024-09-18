Moily Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Plan, Calls It Threat to Federalism

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday criticized the Modi government's 'one nation, one election' plan, labeling it an onslaught on the federal system. Moily accused the government of aiming to bolster 'one party and one leader' through this initiative.

According to a statement by Moily, who served as law minister in the Congress-led UPA government, the move runs counter to the principles cherished in the Constitution. He claims the high-level committee on simultaneous elections, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, failed to conduct extensive consultations, limiting its discussions to bureaucratic levels.

Moily also pointed out that the major national and regional political parties were not consulted on this significant issue. He argued that the current government's proposal risks sidelining regional issues to focus on national agendas, which would ultimately augment the ruling party's and leader's image at the expense of the nation's diversity. He warned that the uniformity being pushed forward could extend to 'one language, one culture, and one nation', eroding India's diverse fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)