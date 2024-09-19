Tragic Incident: Japanese Student Stabbed to Death in Shenzhen
A 10-year-old Japanese boy was fatally stabbed near his school in Shenzhen, China. The incident occurred on the anniversary of a historical event that strained Sino-Japanese relations. The assailant, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on the scene. This marks the second attack at a Japanese educational institution in China in recent months.
A 10-year-old boy enrolled at a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, died after being stabbed by an assailant, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK citing the Japanese consul general.
The tragic incident occurred near the school on the anniversary of the 1931 incident that led to war between China and Japan, a particularly sensitive date in Sino-Japanese relations. This marks the second attack near a Japanese educational facility in China within recent months.
The attack took place around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with the 44-year-old suspect arrested on the scene. The boy succumbed to his injuries early Thursday, as reported by NHK. The case follows another attack in June, in which a man targeted a bus used by a Japanese school in Suzhou, leading to the death of a Chinese national who tried to protect a Japanese mother and child.
In a related development, a Chinese aircraft carrier entered Japan's contiguous waters for the first time on Wednesday, prompting a protest from Tokyo to Beijing amidst growing military tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
