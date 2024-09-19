Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Japanese Student Stabbed to Death in Shenzhen

A 10-year-old Japanese boy was fatally stabbed near his school in Shenzhen, China. The incident occurred on the anniversary of a historical event that strained Sino-Japanese relations. The assailant, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on the scene. This marks the second attack at a Japanese educational institution in China in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 05:37 IST
Tragic Incident: Japanese Student Stabbed to Death in Shenzhen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 10-year-old boy enrolled at a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, died after being stabbed by an assailant, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK citing the Japanese consul general.

The tragic incident occurred near the school on the anniversary of the 1931 incident that led to war between China and Japan, a particularly sensitive date in Sino-Japanese relations. This marks the second attack near a Japanese educational facility in China within recent months.

The attack took place around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with the 44-year-old suspect arrested on the scene. The boy succumbed to his injuries early Thursday, as reported by NHK. The case follows another attack in June, in which a man targeted a bus used by a Japanese school in Suzhou, leading to the death of a Chinese national who tried to protect a Japanese mother and child.

In a related development, a Chinese aircraft carrier entered Japan's contiguous waters for the first time on Wednesday, prompting a protest from Tokyo to Beijing amidst growing military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024