Tragic Attack on Japanese Student in China Highlights Safety Concerns

Officials in Tokyo reported Thursday that a 10-year-old Japanese student at a Japanese school in southern China has died following an attack the previous day. The incident has prompted Japan to request detailed information and preventive actions from Beijing.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed deep regret over the student's death and called for enhanced safety measures, particularly around the anniversary of Japan's 1930s invasion of China. She urged Japanese schools in China to reassess safety protocols.

The student was stabbed by a man approximately 200 meters from Shenzhen Japanese School. The attacker was apprehended on site, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian. The motive remains unclear.

In response, the Japanese Embassy has warned its citizens in China to stay vigilant and take precautions. This incident follows other recent knife attacks in China, including an attack in Suzhou and another involving US university instructors in Jilin.

