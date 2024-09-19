BJP MLA Munirathna Accused of Rape and Intimidation
A case has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna and six others following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman alleging rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. The incident reportedly took place at a private resort. This fresh FIR follows recent allegations of harassment and threats against the MLA.
- Country:
- India
A high-profile case has emerged as BJP MLA Munirathna and six others face charges of rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation, according to police reports Thursday.
A complaint filed by a 40-year-old woman claimed that the incident occurred at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction.
'We've registered the case against the BJP MLA and six others under sections pertaining to rape by a public servant, sexual harassment, and other serious offenses,' a senior police officer stated, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
The new FIR against Munirathna, also a former Minister, follows his recent arrest by Bengaluru Police over charges of harassment, threats, and casteist abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLA
- Munirathna
- rape
- sexual harassment
- criminal intimidation
- police
- investigation
- Bengaluru
- FIR
ALSO READ
Union Home Secretary Discusses Women's Safety and Police Reforms in Uttarakhand
Pedestrian woman dies after being hit by a speeding SUV in Mumbai's Malad area: Police.
Uttarakhand Police Pursue Swift Action in Rs 5 Crore Jewel Heist
Bengaluru Police File Chargesheet in Renukaswamy Murder Case Involving Actor Darshan
Kerala High Court Closes Anticipatory Bail Plea of Director Ranjith Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations