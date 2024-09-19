BJP MLA Munirathna Accused of Rape and Intimidation

A high-profile case has emerged as BJP MLA Munirathna and six others face charges of rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation, according to police reports Thursday.

A complaint filed by a 40-year-old woman claimed that the incident occurred at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction.

'We've registered the case against the BJP MLA and six others under sections pertaining to rape by a public servant, sexual harassment, and other serious offenses,' a senior police officer stated, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The new FIR against Munirathna, also a former Minister, follows his recent arrest by Bengaluru Police over charges of harassment, threats, and casteist abuse.

