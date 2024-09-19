Left Menu

NIA Raids Target Alleged Maoist Links in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Gaya, Bihar, targeting former Legislative Council member Manorma Devi and businessman Dwarika Yadav. The raids are part of an investigation into alleged links with the banned CPI(Maoist) and attempts to revive the organization in the Magadh area.

Updated: 19-09-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:16 IST
NIA Raids Target Alleged Maoist Links in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of two individuals in Gaya, including a former member of the Bihar Legislative Council, as part of its ongoing investigation into their alleged connections with the banned CPI(Maoist), sources revealed.

NIA operatives conducted searches at the residence of former MLC Manorma Devi in the Rampur area and businessman Dwarika Yadav in Gointha village, sources confirmed. These searches are linked to the NIA's probe into an alleged Maoist conspiracy aimed at reviving and strengthening the organization in Bihar's Magadh region.

The investigation stems from the recovery and seizure of two booklets related to the CPI(Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee, along with arms and ammunition from Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav in 2023. The individuals, along with their associates, were reportedly extorting contractors and brick kiln owners to fund Maoist activities.

Officials declined to comment on the specifics of the NIA operation. Family members of Manorma Devi had previously faced arrests over alleged links to CPI(Maoist) cadres. Despite multiple attempts, Devi was not available for comment.

Speaking to reporters, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti stated, ''The NIA had requested district police for security personnel to carry out the search, which was provided to the probe agency.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

