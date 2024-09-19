TMC MLA Sudipto Roy Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case

TMC MLA Sudipto Roy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning concerning a money-laundering case tied to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to official sources.

Roy, who is the president of the West Bengal Medical Council and heads the RG Kar Patients' Welfare Committee, was previously interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe into the purported irregularities.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) representative arrived at the ED office in Salt Lake at approximately 1 pm. On Tuesday, ED raids also targeted Roy's premises in Sreerampur and those of other individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)