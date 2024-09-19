Left Menu

TMC MLA Sudipto Roy Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case

TMC MLA Sudipto Roy faced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. Allegations stem from a CBI case involving a former principal and associates, linked to the rape and murder of a doctor, sparking major protests in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:35 IST
TMC MLA Sudipto Roy Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MLA Sudipto Roy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning concerning a money-laundering case tied to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to official sources.

Roy, who is the president of the West Bengal Medical Council and heads the RG Kar Patients' Welfare Committee, was previously interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe into the purported irregularities.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) representative arrived at the ED office in Salt Lake at approximately 1 pm. On Tuesday, ED raids also targeted Roy's premises in Sreerampur and those of other individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024