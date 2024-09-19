Kathua Terror Attack: Magisterial Probe Underway

A magisterial probe has been launched into the terror attack in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists and a constable. Officials are now seeking statements and evidence from the public.

On June 12 and 13, a fierce gunfight in Saida-Sohal village of Kathua's Hiranagar tehsil led to the deaths of two terrorists and CRPF jawan Constable Kabir Dass. The deadly confrontation occurred during a search and cordon operation.

Hiranagar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Kumar, appointed by the District Magistrate of Kathua to conduct the enquiry, visited the site to collect evidence and statements. ''I have been appointed magistrate by the District Magistrate Kathua to conduct a magisterial enquiry and will submit a report on the incident of the terror attack in Saida-Sohal area of Hiranagar. During the terror attack, two terrorists were killed, and Constable Kabir Dass lost his life in the line of duty,'' Kumar stated. Kumar has urged individuals with information or evidence to submit their statements by September 23.

