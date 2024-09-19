Kathua Terror Attack: Magisterial Probe Underway
A magisterial probe has been initiated into a terror attack in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, where two terrorists and a constable were killed. Statements and evidence from the public are being sought, with a report to be submitted on the incident. The deadline for submissions is September 23.
- Country:
- India
A magisterial probe has been launched into the terror attack in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists and a constable. Officials are now seeking statements and evidence from the public.
On June 12 and 13, a fierce gunfight in Saida-Sohal village of Kathua's Hiranagar tehsil led to the deaths of two terrorists and CRPF jawan Constable Kabir Dass. The deadly confrontation occurred during a search and cordon operation.
Hiranagar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Kumar, appointed by the District Magistrate of Kathua to conduct the enquiry, visited the site to collect evidence and statements. ''I have been appointed magistrate by the District Magistrate Kathua to conduct a magisterial enquiry and will submit a report on the incident of the terror attack in Saida-Sohal area of Hiranagar. During the terror attack, two terrorists were killed, and Constable Kabir Dass lost his life in the line of duty,'' Kumar stated. Kumar has urged individuals with information or evidence to submit their statements by September 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Demands Release of Ex-CRPF Officer in Jaipur Clashes
CRPF Jawan Dies in Lightning Strike During Anti-Naxal Operation
CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh Takes Additional Charge as NCB Chief
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives of Two CRPF Personnel at Anti-Naxalite Training Centre
CRPF Intensifies Anti-Naxal Operations in Bastar