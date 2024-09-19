Left Menu

Turkey Enhances Security on Military Communication Devices After Lebanon Blasts

Turkey is revising its security measures for military communication devices following deadly blasts in Lebanon involving Hezbollah. These incidents, linked to Israel's conflict with Hamas, have heightened regional tensions. Turkish military's reliance on domestic equipment and additional control mechanisms are under review to prevent similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Turkey is stepping up security measures for its military communication devices in response to recent deadly blasts in Lebanon, which involved the militant group Hezbollah. The explosions were believed to be orchestrated by Israeli spies and have heightened existing regional tensions.

Turkey's defence ministry official noted that the country primarily uses domestically-produced equipment and has control mechanisms in place when third parties are involved in procurement. This ensures the integrity and reliability of their military infrastructure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mentioned plans for an independent cybersecurity agency, which President Tayyip Erdogan believes is essential. This move aims to bolster the country's defense against cyber threats, prompted by recent developments in Lebanon and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

