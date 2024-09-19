Turkey Enhances Security on Military Communication Devices After Lebanon Blasts

Turkey is stepping up security measures for its military communication devices in response to recent deadly blasts in Lebanon, which involved the militant group Hezbollah. The explosions were believed to be orchestrated by Israeli spies and have heightened existing regional tensions.

Turkey's defence ministry official noted that the country primarily uses domestically-produced equipment and has control mechanisms in place when third parties are involved in procurement. This ensures the integrity and reliability of their military infrastructure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mentioned plans for an independent cybersecurity agency, which President Tayyip Erdogan believes is essential. This move aims to bolster the country's defense against cyber threats, prompted by recent developments in Lebanon and Ukraine.

