Romania Backs Tough NATO Measures Against Black Sea Escalations

Romania's supreme defence council announced on Thursday that it has deliberated on additional measures to discourage and combat recent escalations in the Black Sea region. These measures, which will receive support from NATO, are to be implemented nationally. However, specific details were not disclosed.

Defence ministers from NATO's eastern flank, including Romania, stressed on Wednesday the necessity of a robust response from NATO. This comes amidst incidents where Russian missiles or drones fired at Ukraine have encroached on the alliance's airspace.

The call for a more vigorous NATO posture underlines the mounting tension in the Black Sea region and the urgency felt by eastern NATO members to secure their territory.

