IAF Chief Advocates Comprehensive Approach to Self-Reliance in Defence

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari emphasized the importance of self-reliance in defence, stressing that it is not about isolation but strengthening internal capabilities. Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, he discussed new-age threats, hybrid warfare, and the need for collaboration with industry, academia, and partner nations.

IAF Chief Advocates Comprehensive Approach to Self-Reliance in Defence
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari asserted on Thursday that self-reliance is not about isolation but rather about bolstering internal capabilities to meet external challenges. Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, he emphasized that for India to achieve self-reliance in defence, a comprehensive approach across multiple sectors is indispensable.

Chaudhari highlighted contemporary threats which are complex, trans-national, and multi-faceted, distinguishing them from traditional military and economic risks. He underlined the significance of hybrid warfare combining military aggression, cyber attacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, suggesting that collaboration with industry, academia, partner nations, and emerging markets is crucial.

Emphasizing the need for innovation and structural reforms, he called for robust domestic industries, investment in innovation, and the reduction of external dependencies. The IAF chief also discussed the 'VUCA' world—volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity—asserting that success in such an environment demands agility, resilience, and collaboration. He further highlighted the OODA loop's role in adaptive decision-making in an unstable world, urging a revamp of the education system to harness and nurture talent and foster a culture of research and development.

