Pakistan Responds to India's Call for Indus Water Treaty Review
Pakistan emphasizes the importance of the Indus Water Treaty, hoping India will comply with its provisions, after New Delhi seeks a review citing changes in circumstances and cross-border terrorism. Signed in 1960, the treaty governs the management of trans-boundary rivers, with disputes now arising over hydropower projects and environmental changes.
Responding to India's formal notice seeking a review of the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan emphasized the agreement's importance and expressed hope that New Delhi would comply with its provisions, marking 64 years since its signing.
India served the notice on August 30, citing "fundamental and unforeseen" changes in circumstances, specifically persistent cross-border terrorism, according to New Delhi government sources.
Signed on September 19, 1960, after nine years of negotiations, the Indus Water Treaty manages the six trans-boundary rivers in the basin, surviving despite wars and ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, reiterated the treaty's significance and expressed hope that India would adhere to its terms amidst ongoing discussions via Indus Commissioners.
