Delhi Congress Accuses Kejriwal of Drama as Karol Bagh Building Collapse Stokes Tensions

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has alleged that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise to leave his official residence was a 'big drama' designed to mislead the public.

Yadav visited a building collapse site in Karol Bagh's Bapa Nagar area, where four people died and 14 were injured. He demanded suitable compensation for the victims' families and called for a probe to fix responsibility and prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said that several witnesses and the building owner had been questioned, and forensic processing was ongoing. The records from the MCD office regarding their dangerous buildings survey have also been seized as part of the investigation, which continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)