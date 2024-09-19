Delhi Congress Accuses Kejriwal of Drama as Karol Bagh Building Collapse Stokes Tensions
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal for staging a 'big drama' over his residence departure, alleging it was to mislead people. Yadav visited a building collapse site in Karol Bagh, blaming government inaction on dangerous constructions and demanding compensation and accountability.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has alleged that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise to leave his official residence was a 'big drama' designed to mislead the public.
Yadav visited a building collapse site in Karol Bagh's Bapa Nagar area, where four people died and 14 were injured. He demanded suitable compensation for the victims' families and called for a probe to fix responsibility and prevent future incidents.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said that several witnesses and the building owner had been questioned, and forensic processing was ongoing. The records from the MCD office regarding their dangerous buildings survey have also been seized as part of the investigation, which continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Petro Calls for Investigation into Pegasus Spyware Purchase
Delhi High Court Orders DDA to Pay Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Tragic Drain Accident
Tragic Building Collapse in Malad East Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured
Maharashtra CM Vows Investigation After Arrest of Sculptor in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse
Tragic Building Collapse in Malad East Claims Lives