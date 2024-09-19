Left Menu

Delhi Congress Accuses Kejriwal of Drama as Karol Bagh Building Collapse Stokes Tensions

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal for staging a 'big drama' over his residence departure, alleging it was to mislead people. Yadav visited a building collapse site in Karol Bagh, blaming government inaction on dangerous constructions and demanding compensation and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:35 IST
Delhi Congress Accuses Kejriwal of Drama as Karol Bagh Building Collapse Stokes Tensions
Devender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has alleged that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise to leave his official residence was a 'big drama' designed to mislead the public.

Yadav visited a building collapse site in Karol Bagh's Bapa Nagar area, where four people died and 14 were injured. He demanded suitable compensation for the victims' families and called for a probe to fix responsibility and prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said that several witnesses and the building owner had been questioned, and forensic processing was ongoing. The records from the MCD office regarding their dangerous buildings survey have also been seized as part of the investigation, which continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024