Delhi Government's Apathy Forces Residents to Live in Horrific Conditions, Says Lt Governor
Lt Governor VK Saxena has criticized the Delhi government for neglecting the western parts of the city, forcing residents into dire living conditions. The AAP government, in response, claims that the LG has created obstacles in their work. Saxena urges immediate action to address these issues.
Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday slammed the Delhi government for its "neglect and apathy," claiming that residents of the city's western parts are living in conditions "worse than hell."
Reacting sharply, the AAP alleged that the LG has consistently created obstacles in the functioning of the elected government, resulting in avoidable delays. They accused Saxena of sabotaging their efforts.
During an inspection of west Delhi, Saxena noted the severe infrastructural issues such as submerged roads, overflowing drains, and rotting garbage. He urged the chief minister to take immediate action.
