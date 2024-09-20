Illegal Mosque Construction Demolished in Laksar Amid Protests
Officials in Laksar tehsil demolished an illegal construction at a mosque on Thursday. Despite protests from the Hindu Jagran Manch and complaints by locals, builders continued without proper authorization. After an investigation, authorities found the construction was illegal and took action to remove it with significant police presence.
On Thursday, authorities in Laksar tehsil demolished an illegal construction at a local mosque, as per official reports.
Laksar Tehsildar Pratap Singh Chauhan disclosed that the construction was being carried out on vacant public land without proper authorization, compelling the administration to act.
The Hindu Jagran Manch had previously protested the construction, filing a complaint with the sub-district magistrate. During the probe, officials confirmed the illegality of the construction. Despite orders to halt, the builders continued. Subsequently, the administration demolished the structure under heavy police presence, Chauhan confirmed. Jot Singh Pundir, president of the local Hindu Jagran Manch unit, highlighted previous instances of illegal constructions being removed by court orders.
