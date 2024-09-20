Left Menu

Explosive Communications Devices Rock Lebanon: U.N. Investigation Underway

A preliminary investigation by Lebanese authorities reveals explosive-laden communications devices were responsible for recent blasts in Lebanon. The devices, which included pagers and radios, were activated via electronic messages. Lebanon's U.N. mission attributes the attack to Israel, with the Security Council set to meet on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:18 IST
Explosive Communications Devices Rock Lebanon: U.N. Investigation Underway

Lebanese authorities have launched a preliminary investigation into the explosive communications devices that rocked the country this week, according to a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council by Lebanon's U.N. mission.

The devices, including pagers and hand-held radios, were implanted with explosives before arriving in Lebanon and detonated via electronic messages, the letter revealed.

Lebanon's U.N. mission accused Israel of orchestrating the attacks that killed 37 people and wounded around 3,000, impacting Hezbollah's communications infrastructure. The Security Council is slated to discuss the issue on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024