Explosive Communications Devices Rock Lebanon: U.N. Investigation Underway
A preliminary investigation by Lebanese authorities reveals explosive-laden communications devices were responsible for recent blasts in Lebanon. The devices, which included pagers and radios, were activated via electronic messages. Lebanon's U.N. mission attributes the attack to Israel, with the Security Council set to meet on the issue.
Lebanese authorities have launched a preliminary investigation into the explosive communications devices that rocked the country this week, according to a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council by Lebanon's U.N. mission.
The devices, including pagers and hand-held radios, were implanted with explosives before arriving in Lebanon and detonated via electronic messages, the letter revealed.
Lebanon's U.N. mission accused Israel of orchestrating the attacks that killed 37 people and wounded around 3,000, impacting Hezbollah's communications infrastructure. The Security Council is slated to discuss the issue on Friday.
