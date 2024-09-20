Left Menu

Intense Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes conducted intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon, escalating the conflict with Hezbollah. The strikes followed earlier attacks attributed to Israel, killing 37 and wounding 3,000. The White House urged for diplomatic solutions while Lebanon called for a ceasefire. Tensions continue to rise amidst ongoing military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 03:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late on Thursday, Israeli warplanes executed their most intense strikes on southern Lebanon in nearly a year, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The White House emphasized the urgency of a diplomatic solution, while Britain called for an immediate ceasefire.

The barrage followed earlier attacks attributed to Israel, which resulted in 37 fatalities and 3,000 injuries in Lebanon. During Thursday night's operation, Israeli jets targeted hundreds of rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, aiming to neutralize immediate threats to Israel.

According to Lebanon's state news agency NNA, over 52 strikes were conducted, marking the heaviest aerial bombardment since the conflict's inception in October. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to continue military actions against Hezbollah, underscoring the increasing stakes and risks involved.

