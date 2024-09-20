Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Centre's Clarification on Pending Judicial Appointments

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to report the status and reasoning behind delays in the appointment of judges recommended by its Collegium. A PIL demands a fixed timeframe for such notifications to prevent government stalling and to protect judicial independence, highlighting concerns over a lack of timely appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:15 IST
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to provide details on the number and status of judicial appointments recommended by its Collegium that remain pending, along with the reasons for these delays.

The Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading the bench, emphasized that the Collegium is not merely a search committee and its recommendations should not be stalled. The bench, including Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to supply a detailed list of pending recommendations.

The hearing was adjourned following the attorney general's request, with the bench expressing hopes for prompt appointments. The directive is part of a PIL filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal, which seeks to eliminate indefinite delays in judicial appointments that compromise judicial independence and the constitutional order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

