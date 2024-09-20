Left Menu

High Court to Hear Petition on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh High Court will hear a petition by YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy on September 25 regarding allegations of animal fat in Tirupati laddus during the previous regime. Subba Reddy calls for an impartial investigation, criticizing current CM N Chandrababu Naidu for making unverified claims that hurt Hindu sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:22 IST
High Court to Hear Petition on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is set to hear a petition filed by senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy on September 25, addressing the controversy over alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Subba Reddy attempted to file a lunch motion petition to uncover the truth, urging for an investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court, a committee, or the CBI. The High Court deferred the hearing to Wednesday, according to Subba Reddy's counsel, P Sudhakar Reddy.

During a recent legislative meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed the previous YSRCP regime used substandard ingredients and animal fat in the sacred sweets. Subba Reddy condemned these accusations, calling it political mudslinging and an attempt to gain mileage by invoking religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024