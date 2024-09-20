High Court to Hear Petition on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is set to hear a petition filed by senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy on September 25, addressing the controversy over alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Subba Reddy attempted to file a lunch motion petition to uncover the truth, urging for an investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court, a committee, or the CBI. The High Court deferred the hearing to Wednesday, according to Subba Reddy's counsel, P Sudhakar Reddy.

During a recent legislative meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed the previous YSRCP regime used substandard ingredients and animal fat in the sacred sweets. Subba Reddy condemned these accusations, calling it political mudslinging and an attempt to gain mileage by invoking religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)