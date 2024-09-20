After Fatal Stabbing, Japanese Companies Offer Staff Option to Return Home from China
Japanese companies in China are offering to send their staff and families back to Japan after a fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy in Shenzhen. This incident prompted Japanese authorities to seek increased security measures from China, as it highlights recurring safety concerns for Japanese nationals in the region.
Japanese companies in China are offering their employees and their families the option to return to Japan after a 10-year-old Japanese boy was fatally stabbed in the city of Shenzhen. This is the second such attack near Japanese schools in China in recent months, raising serious security concerns.
In response, Japan's embassy in Beijing has engaged with the Japanese chamber of commerce and the Beijing Japanese School to discuss safety measures. The Japanese ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, also urged China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to enhance security for Japanese nationals.
Although the embassy has not officially commented on relocation, multiple Japanese firms are considering or have already offered relocation to their employees. The stabbing incident has shocked the Japanese community in China, who seek more information on why such attacks are recurring. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry labeled the crime as an 'individual case' and expressed condolences to the victim's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Security Measures: Doda Assembly Elections Under Surveillance
Enhanced Security Measures Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls
Enhanced Security Measures for Upcoming Election Certification
Intensified Security Measures Ahead of Radha Asthami Festivities in Mathura
Tragic Incident: Japanese Student Stabbed to Death in Shenzhen