After Fatal Stabbing, Japanese Companies Offer Staff Option to Return Home from China

Japanese companies in China are offering their employees and their families the option to return to Japan after a 10-year-old Japanese boy was fatally stabbed in the city of Shenzhen. This is the second such attack near Japanese schools in China in recent months, raising serious security concerns.

In response, Japan's embassy in Beijing has engaged with the Japanese chamber of commerce and the Beijing Japanese School to discuss safety measures. The Japanese ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, also urged China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to enhance security for Japanese nationals.

Although the embassy has not officially commented on relocation, multiple Japanese firms are considering or have already offered relocation to their employees. The stabbing incident has shocked the Japanese community in China, who seek more information on why such attacks are recurring. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry labeled the crime as an 'individual case' and expressed condolences to the victim's family.

