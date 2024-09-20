Authorities in Taiwan and Bulgaria have categorically denied involvement in the supply chain of explosive pagers that were used in lethal attacks in Lebanon earlier this week. The attacks resulted in 37 fatalities and nearly 3,000 injuries.

The mechanism and timeline for how these pagers were weaponized and detonated remain a public mystery, sparking extensive inquiries across Taiwan, Bulgaria, Norway, and Romania. Security sources have attributed responsibility to Israel, although the country has yet to officially comment.

Gold Apollo, a Taiwan-based company, stated it did not manufacture the devices involved. Bulgaria's security agency DANS confirmed that no related transactions occurred within its jurisdiction. As investigations continue, Taiwan is scrutinizing its own tech supply chains, ensuring no local involvement. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has threatened retaliation against Israel as tensions continue to escalate.

