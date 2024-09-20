Left Menu

DYFI Leader Kalatan Dasgupta Released on Bail, Vows to Continue Fight

Kalatan Dasgupta, a leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), was released on bail following his arrest tied to an allegedly violent phone call. Dasgupta, who claims he was falsely implicated due to his peaceful activism, vows to continue his struggle for justice.

Kalatan Dasgupta, a leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), was released on bail Friday as per the directive of the Calcutta High Court. Dasgupta was arrested in connection with a phone call allegedly involving plans for violence but claims the charges were false.

Upon his release, Dasgupta expressed his commitment to continue his fight for justice. The high court granted him bail on a bond of Rs 500 with one surety of a similar amount, while also restraining the police from taking any coercive action against him without court permission.

Dasgupta's legal team argued that he was falsely implicated due to his active participation in peaceful protests against the state authorities' failure to ensure workplace safety for women. Following the completion of bail and surety procedures before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bidhannagar, Dasgupta was released amidst support from fellow DYFI members and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

