Out on Bail: Man Accused of Rape Shoots Victim Dead

A 20-year-old man accused of rape, out on bail, allegedly shot dead his 17-year-old victim in the Kaila Devi police station area. The incident occurred while the girl was returning home with her family. Both the accused and an accomplice have been detained, with police investigations underway.

Updated: 20-09-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old man accused of rape, who had recently been released on bail, allegedly shot dead his 17-year-old victim in the Kaila Devi police station area, police reported on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred as the girl was returning home on a motorcycle with her brother and mother. According to the family's complaint, the accused, Rinku, along with another individual, intercepted them and opened fire.

Police are currently investigating the case, gathering CCTV footage from the area to scrutinize all aspects of the incident.

